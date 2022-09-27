Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.9% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

