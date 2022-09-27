Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.