Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 130,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCA opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

