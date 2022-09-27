Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $36.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51.

