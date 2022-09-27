Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 559 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

GWX opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

