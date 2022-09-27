Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 9,785 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

