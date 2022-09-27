Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $97.39 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $97,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.66 and a 200-day moving average of $174.15. The company has a market cap of $435.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

