Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,639 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $487,897,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $389,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

HAL opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

