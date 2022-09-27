HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 102,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

