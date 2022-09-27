HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.