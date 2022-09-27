HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 621 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

UL stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.