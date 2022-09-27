HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

