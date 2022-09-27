HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53.

