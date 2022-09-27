HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Roku by 14.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Roku by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.54.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.96. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $350.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.