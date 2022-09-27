HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

