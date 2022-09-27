HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.