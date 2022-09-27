HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Exelon by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 2.6 %

Exelon stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.