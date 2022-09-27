HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. WestRock has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have commented on WRK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

