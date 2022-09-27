HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 40,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 154,729 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.