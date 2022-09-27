HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Synopsys by 12.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Synopsys by 22.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 5.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

Shares of SNPS opened at $303.34 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,485. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

