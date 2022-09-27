HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $430.81 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $881.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $517.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.58.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.