HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,547,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SMH opened at $190.13 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.47 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.29.

