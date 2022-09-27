HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE EOG opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.91 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

