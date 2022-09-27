HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

NYSE:HCA opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

