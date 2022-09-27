HFG Advisors Inc. Has $939,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $97.47 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.