Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $276.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

