Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 550 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.