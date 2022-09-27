Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Price Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.90 and a one year high of $236.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day moving average is $206.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.