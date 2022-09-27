HYA Advisors Inc Sells 273 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $4,739,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,600,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,571,000 after acquiring an additional 53,296 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $235.20 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average of $271.88. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

