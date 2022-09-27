IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,507 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

