IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 57,777 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in EQT by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. EQT’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.06%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.