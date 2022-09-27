IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

IVZ opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

