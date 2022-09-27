IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,502.50.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,951.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,258.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,319.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $82.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

