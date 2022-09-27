IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $79.36 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,057 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $79,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,420,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,981,000 after buying an additional 113,233 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,544,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.66 and its 200 day moving average is $174.15. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

