IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 35.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

