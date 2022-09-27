IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $2.07 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 36.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $817,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $1,326,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

APA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

