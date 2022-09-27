IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $2.13 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 2,731.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,478,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RBLX opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.89.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
