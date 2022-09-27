IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $2.14 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

