IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

