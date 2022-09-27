Ignite Planners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 246,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 222,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

