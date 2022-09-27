Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CEO Buys 12,820 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 12,820 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $99,611.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Macerich by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Macerich by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Macerich by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 163,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Macerich by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.