Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CFO Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Macerich Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MAC opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,947,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,483 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,131,000 after buying an additional 322,708 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

