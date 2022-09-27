iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000.

DSI stock opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $67.82 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

