Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.53. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

