Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,420,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,981,000 after purchasing an additional 113,233 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,544,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.15. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $435.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

