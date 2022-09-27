JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average is $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.