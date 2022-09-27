JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $313.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

