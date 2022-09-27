JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $313.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

