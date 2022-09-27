JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 312,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,424,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,089,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,456,000 after acquiring an additional 686,222 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $313.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

