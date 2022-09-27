JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 499,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

